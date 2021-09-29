Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Students, community members to pray for unity at Southwood High School

Southwood High School
Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Weeks after nearly two-dozen students were arrested at Southwood High School over the course of just a few days — the community is uniting in faith.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is leading a prayer gathering at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the school’s flag pole. Students and community members will pray for healing and peace following the unrest within Southwood.

Tony Nations, a Caddo Parish School Board Member, and local pastor, who represents Southwood, will be present.

“We hope to bring some healing and unity back to the campus,” Nations said. “Our goal, our reason for having a school system is to educate our students.”

Nations said he was deeply disheartened by the violence between groups of students.

“A lot of these problems are off-campus problems that are occurring in the neighborhood and perpetuated on social media,” he explained. “This problem did not generate at Southwood High School, its impetus was not there.”

In case of rain, the prayer gathering will be moved into the Southwood gymnasium, Nations mentioned.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
FREE ON BOND: Ray Kennon Jr., 24, of Shreveport, is free on $25,000 bond after being arrested...
Man accused of taking $13,000+ intended for ATMs

Latest News

Shreveport City Council discusses liquor license moratorium
Shreveport City Council discusses liquor license moratorium
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
Shreveport City Council discusses tougher curfews, liquor license concerns