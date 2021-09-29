More showers and storms on the way Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Thanks to an upper level trough to our west we are expecting more showers and storms to flare up across the ArkLaTex as we head into the afternoon hours. This is a trend that we expect to repeat itself throughout the rest of the week and potentially the weekend as well. Even though we will still have to deal with elevated humidity, temperatures still should remain on the relatively tame side with highs likely that will be in the lower 80s as we head towards next week. Down in the tropics we continue to keep an eye on Major Hurricane Sam with winds of 130 MPH. We are watching three other disturbances, but only one at this time is very likely to become our next tropical cyclone. The good news is that none of these system pose any threat to land.

We are tracking daily chances for showers and storms for ArkLaTex through the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we do expect hit and miss wet weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. After starting our mainly dry scattered showers and storms will flare up during the middle of the day and continue into the early evening hours. With rain locally heavy, we are tracking high temperatures that will be on the cooler side in the lower 80s with elevated mugginess as well.

As we go through the rest of the work week and towards the weekend we are tracking more shower and storm chances on the way for the ArkLaTex. This again will be due to stalled upper level trough to our west that will be driving in moisture and instability into the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will flare up again during the day on Thursday and Friday with locally heavy rain possible for parts of the ArkLaTex. Not all that much will change with your forecast as we head into the expect that the showers may be slightly more scattered over the weekend. High temperatures over the next five days will remain fairly constant with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to early next week we are finally tracking drier days on the way for the region. This will start on Monday as the frontal boundary will finally clear out of the ArkLaTex and more comfortable weather could start to potentially move into the region. This is expected on your Tuesday as well as temperatures will likely hover in the low to mid 80s, but a potential significant drop in the humidity could help it feel a whole lot more comfortable outside.

In the meantime, make sure you have those umbrellas at the ready! Have a great day!

