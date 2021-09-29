More rain to round out the end of the work week

(KSLA) - Rain will still be likely for the rest of the week. There will be some heavy spots at times, but also a few breaks in the rain as it will be scattered. Keep the umbrella handy with the higher rain chances.

This evening will have a little more rain around. It will not rain everywhere, however. If you are going out at all this evening, you may need that umbrella. Even after sunset, there should be more showers lingering behind. These may lead into the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly cool to the 70s, so it will not be too hot.

Overnight, it will cool down to the lower 70s. It will be very warm and muggy. The clouds will contribute to that by sticking around. Plus there should be some rain and possibly a storm through the nighttime hours. Not everyone around the ArkLaTex will see rain, but it could be a wet commute to work and or school come by Thursday morning.

Thursday should have more wet weather with heavy downpours at times. I have the rain chances up to 50%. There could be a few showers starting in the morning, but more will be likely in the afternoon. You’ll definitely want the umbrella as you head out the door! With the rain and a lack of sunshine, temperatures will be a little cooler and will get down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the high.

Friday will still have some scattered showers and storms around. I have raised the rain chance to 50% for the day. This could still change as we get closer. So I would plan on there being rain. Overall, it should be a gloomy looking day with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.

This weekend is trending toward more rain. I have raised the rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. As of now, they are up to 40%. While it should not be widespread, there will likely be heavy downpours at times. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you should not have to cancel them just yet. I would have an indoor plan as an alternative though. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s.

Next week finally looks to have less rain! This unsettled weather pattern may finally shift around, so we may not see as much rain, if any at all! Monday and Tuesday as of now have a 20% chance of rain. With less rain, the humidity is also expected to decrease! There will also be a little more sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we still remain quite active. We have hurricane Sam, which is still a CAT 4. This should remain a strong hurricane until the end of the week, when it weakens just a little. It should avoid the East Coast, as well as Bermuda. Tropical Depression 20 has now formed in the Atlantic. This will become tropical storm Victor once it strengthens a little bit. The storm will remain out at sea and will not interact with any land. Other areas we are watching for potential development have decreased to a low chance. There is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico. We will be your First Alert keeping you aware on the tropics. The next names off the list are Victor and Wanda.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and a great rest of the week, despite the rain.

