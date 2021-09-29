LDH reports alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting an alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid the fourth surge of COVID-19.

The state has had 14 severe COVID-19 pregnancy outcomes since mid-July. All women involved were unvaccinated.

Due to this, the CDC is strongly recommending getting vaccinated either before or during pregnancy. They say the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known or potential risks.

Health experts say you are doing yourself and unborn child a favor by getting vaccinated.

“By getting vaccinated, it protects you from COVID. That would hopefully preclude the pregnancy to also carry to full term and us not have to do any emergent pre-term deliveries,” said Dr. Caitlin Bedusa, associate program director of residency of obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Shreveport.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.