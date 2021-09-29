Investigators seek help finding gunman who killed a Bienville Parish man

ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) — Bienville Parish authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot a man to death four days ago.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the victim is 58-year-old Dennis Rushing.

The homicide occurred at his residence on Fifth Street in Gibsland on the evening of Friday, Sept. 24.

Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith pronounced Rushing dead at the scene.

Investigators have interviewed several potential witnesses and are following up on several leads, according to a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office made the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 28.

But they said they are not yet ready to name a suspect.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Rushing’s death to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 263-2215.

