Investigators seek help finding gunman who killed a Bienville Parish man

Sheriff’s Office releases name of 58-year-old Gibsland resident who was shot to death Sept. 24
Bienville Parish authorities are investigating a recent shooting death in Gibsland as a homicide. They say someone killed 58-year-old Dennis Rushing on the evening of Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence on Fifth Street. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) — Bienville Parish authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot a man to death four days ago.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the victim is 58-year-old Dennis Rushing.

The homicide occurred at his residence on Fifth Street in Gibsland on the evening of Friday, Sept. 24.

Bienville Parish Coroner Don Smith pronounced Rushing dead at the scene.

Investigators have interviewed several potential witnesses and are following up on several leads, according to a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office made the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 28.

But they said they are not yet ready to name a suspect.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Rushing’s death to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 263-2215.

