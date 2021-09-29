Hundreds get their shot at mass flu clinic in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Keeping the community safe: that’s what leaders with the Miller County Health Unit say about a mass flu clinic held Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the ArkLaTex.

“Because it’s easy to do, just drive through and it’s easy to do,” said one flu vaccine recipient at the clinic.

Hundreds of people took advantage of a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic Wednesday in Texarkana.

Hundreds of people attended a mass drive-thru flu shot clinic in Texarkana, Ark. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (KSLA)

“So I won’t contract the flu, but if I do have it, it will help my immune system with it,” said another vaccine recipient.

The clinic was held inside the entertainment center at the Four States Fairgrounds and was put on by the Miller County Health Unit. Unit Administrator Sandy McGough says they’re trying to keep residents safe during this upcoming flu season. McGough says this year more than ever, it’s important to get the shot.

“Especially this year with so much sickness out there already with COVID and flu could complicate things petty badly and put you into the hospital, if not cause death,” she said.

“It’s important to keep your health well. It is good for the community. Everyone should get the vaccine this time, especially with COVID,” said one person who got vaccinated Wednesday.

Health leaders say with many addressing their COVID concerns, they hope people don’t put the flu and the flu vaccine on the back burner.

Hundreds of people attended a mass drive-thru flu shot clinic in Texarkana, Ark. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (KSLA)

“The COVID shot is not going to protect you against the flu, just like the flu shot will not protect you against the COVID, but yes, you can get the flu shot and COVID at the same time. In fact, we are doing a little bit of that too,” said McGough.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for most adults and children 6 months and older. Officials say the flu virus changes from year to year and the vaccine given today protects against the virus expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.