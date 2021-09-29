Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
FREE ON BOND: Ray Kennon Jr., 24, of Shreveport, is free on $25,000 bond after being arrested...
Man accused of taking $13,000+ intended for ATMs

Latest News

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video
The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
The Caddo Parish Committee was recognized by the US Department of the Treasury for its...
Caddo Parish recognized for effectively dispursing pandemic rental funds