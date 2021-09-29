Fla. man accused of sexually assaulting a child about 17 years ago in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH , La. (KSLA) — A Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a child about 17 years ago in Bossier Parish.

Bossier authorities say the juvenile was under the age of 10 at the time.

And they say 46-year-old Micah Devereaux Newton, of New Port Richey, used to live in the 500 block of Pine Cone Drive in Haughton.

Booking records show he now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on one count each of:

aggravated crimes against nature,

indecent behavior with juveniles, and,

molestation of a juvenile.

His bonds have been set at $200,000 on the charge of aggravated crimes against nature and $150,000 on each of the other two charges for a total of $500,000.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Newton in Florida after Bossier sheriff’s detectives uncovered evidence of the sexual assaults and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to a statement from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco County, Fla., jail records show that Newton was arrested Aug. 10 on a felony warrant charging him as a fugitive from another state. He was booked into that lockup at 9:59 a.m. the same date.

Newton was released from the Pasco County Jail at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 then booked into the Bossier Parish prison at 8:02 p.m. the same day, online sources show.

“I am pleased with the work our detectives did on this case by bringing this person to justice,” Sheriff Julian Whittington says in the statement his office released Tuesday, Sept. 29. :It is this dedication to duty that helps make our parish a safe one for everyone to live in.”

