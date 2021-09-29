Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

FBI reports uptick in violent crimes in Bossier City

(WMC Action News 5)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Violent crime is the highest it’s been in Bossier City within the past 10 years, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An increase in assaults and batteries within city limits are driving up the violent crime rate.

“Your assaults and your batteries, those seem to have gone up a little bit,” Bossier City Lt. Bart Cavanaugh explained. “But your major crimes like rape, armed robberies, those have gone down slightly.”

In March, the department released its violent crime statistics, reporting a “slight decrease in overall reported crimes compared to 2019.”

However, the FBI reported 609 violent crimes in 2020 and 549 violent crimes in 2019.

Cavanaugh said the discrepancy comes from a difference in reporting.

“The FBI, they classify violent crime as homicide, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault...we have since gone to a new reporting system in 2020. Under that system, the same code applies to an assault as to a battery. It throws your numbers off slightly.”

Councilman Chris Smith said he is confident in the police department.

“We have created a surveillance unit,” he said. “That’s one of the first things substitute chief did once he had the patrol...They’re actively out to solve armed robberies and things like that.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Shreveport Government Plaza
City of Shreveport to raise health insurance premium for city employees
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen...
Police to hold news conference on body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Miss.
Hundreds of people attended a mass drive-thru flu shot clinic in Texarkana, Ark. Wednesday,...
Hundreds get their shot at mass flu clinic in Texarkana