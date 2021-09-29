FBI reports uptick in violent crimes in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Violent crime is the highest it’s been in Bossier City within the past 10 years, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An increase in assaults and batteries within city limits are driving up the violent crime rate.

“Your assaults and your batteries, those seem to have gone up a little bit,” Bossier City Lt. Bart Cavanaugh explained. “But your major crimes like rape, armed robberies, those have gone down slightly.”

In March, the department released its violent crime statistics, reporting a “slight decrease in overall reported crimes compared to 2019.”

However, the FBI reported 609 violent crimes in 2020 and 549 violent crimes in 2019.

Cavanaugh said the discrepancy comes from a difference in reporting.

“The FBI, they classify violent crime as homicide, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault...we have since gone to a new reporting system in 2020. Under that system, the same code applies to an assault as to a battery. It throws your numbers off slightly.”

Councilman Chris Smith said he is confident in the police department.

“We have created a surveillance unit,” he said. “That’s one of the first things substitute chief did once he had the patrol...They’re actively out to solve armed robberies and things like that.”

