Crash blocks traffic on northbound A.R. Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) A crash has blocked traffic on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The crash took place around the Barksdale exit in the northbound lane. No injuries were reported.

Heavy traffic is reported on Barksdale Boulevard and near Brookshire Grocery Arena Drive. Officers are being dispatched to alleviate congestion in those areas, according to Lt. Bart Cavanaugh with Bossier City Police.

