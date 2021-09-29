City of Shreveport to raise health insurance premium for city employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has made the decision to raise the health insurance premium for employees of the city.

On Sept. 24, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association shared a letter on their Facebook page, asking the Shreveport City Council to vote against the increases. The group says the increase is “unacceptable” and “an insult to those that serve during the most dangerous times in our history.”

The letter goes on to say the increase will have an impact on retaining officers, something that has been an ongoing issue for SPD.

The City of Shreveport made the following statement on the increase:

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board made a tough decision based upon compliance and past actions. We all care about City employees and are currently paying 85% of employees’ health care premiums for those enrolled in the lowest cost plan and 74% for the highest cost plan.

We must remain compliant with the City’s current ordinance relative to health care contributions. There are options available to reduce employee costs. Employees can select a higher deductible plan and there will be cost savings for employees and families. During open enrollment all employees are encouraged to meet with a benefits counselor to make the decision that is best for them and their families.

The increase is set to go into effect in January 2022.

