Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future.

“CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks,” said a health alert posted Wednesday to the agency’s website.

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths, the CDC said.

According to the agency, about 97% of the pregnant people hospitalized with confirmed COVID cases in 2021 were unvaccinated.

As of mid-September, 31% of pregnant people were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy, compared to 55.8% of all Americans.

“Healthcare providers should strongly recommend that people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future receive one of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible,” the CDC said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
FREE ON BOND: Ray Kennon Jr., 24, of Shreveport, is free on $25,000 bond after being arrested...
Man accused of taking $13,000+ intended for ATMs

Latest News

Hundreds of people attended a mass drive-thru flu shot clinic in Texarkana, Ark. Wednesday,...
Hundreds get their shot at mass flu clinic in Texarkana
Booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are now being given out to some Americans, but...
What to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot
North Korea's state media said the missile met technical requirements during its first flight...
North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish