Caddo Parish recognized for effectively dispursing pandemic rental funds

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission has been recognized for successfully distributing over 90 percent of Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding to citizens during the pandemic. The commission is one of only four governments around the country to reach this milestone.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly, from creation to implementation, to facilitate a successful ERAP program for our citizens,” explained Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson. “We are pleased that we have been able to get our allocated funding out to citizens that need it the most, and will continue to ensure that the program is responsive to needs of the residents of Caddo Parish,” said Wilson.

Parish staff and the Caddo Commissioner, Steve Jackson, were asked to represent Caddo Parish in a call with the US Department of the Treasury, USDA, and other federal partners. The call discussed the success of Caddo Parish and the best practices that other governments could use to facilitate ERAP programs.

