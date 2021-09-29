Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion

Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.(WFAA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Dallas Fire-Rescue

DALLAS - On Wednesday, September 29th, at 10:21 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were assigned to a 911 calll for a Natural Gas Leak, at an apartment complex, located at 5726 Highland Hills Road, in South Dallas.

When firefighters arrived, the smell of gas was noticed around an apartment building near the gate entrance. At some point during the course of investigating the odor, an explosion occurred; causing a partial collapse of the two-story apartment building.

There were four firefighters, and two civilians, injured in the explosion. All individuals were taken to a local hospital for evaluation of a variety of injuries, but their current conditions are unknown.

There is no information on what caused the explosion, as this will be a joint investigation involving DFR, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies, to determine exactly what happened.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
FREE ON BOND: Ray Kennon Jr., 24, of Shreveport, is free on $25,000 bond after being arrested...
Man accused of taking $13,000+ intended for ATMs

Latest News

Hundreds of people attended a mass drive-thru flu shot clinic in Texarkana, Ark. Wednesday,...
Hundreds get their shot at mass flu clinic in Texarkana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish
The signs of a concussion are headache, fatigue and nausea. Parents are advised to then bring...
Doctors discuss knowing the signs of concussion in young athletes
Students gathered Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 to pray for an end to the violence at Southwood...
Students, community members pray for unity at Southwood High School