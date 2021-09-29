Prize Fest
1st grader brings parent’s gun to school in Caddo Parish

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Unsplash)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student in 1st grade brought a gun to a school campus in Caddo Parish Tuesday, Sept. 28.

According to Caddo Parish Public Schools, it happened at Riverside Elementary on Dixie Garden Drive. Schools officials say the student brought the unloaded handgun onto campus and kept it inside their backpack. Another student saw it and told a teacher, who alerted the administration and school resource officer.

A police report was filed and the school district says it was discovered the gun belong to the child’s parent. School officials believe the child had no intent to use the weapon to harm anyone.

The school district released the following statement about the incident:

“This week a student brought a handgun onto the campus of their elementary school. The handgun was not loaded and kept inside the student’s backpack. Another student saw it in the backpack and brought it to the attention of the teacher who then alerted administration and the School Resource Officer on duty. The SRO filed an official police report and it was learned that the weapon belonged to the child’s parent. There was no intent for it to be used for harm, however, there are still serious consequences when actions such as this take place. The student will be disciplined by following district policy. Furthermore, we encourage parents to keep weapons out of reach of children and to have a discussion about the potential dangers involved. Caddo Schools will continue to put safety first to provide the learning environment every child deserves.”

