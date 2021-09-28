Wet weather expected throughout rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As the humidity has moved up for the ArkLaTex so has the rain chances as we go through the rest of the week. This will be thanks to a slow moving front and low pressure system that will start moving out of the Rockies today. This weather system combined with the deep moisture moving out from the Gulf of Mexico means that rain chances will be a mainstay through the rest of the week and even the weekend as well. Thanks to the rain temperatures will be on the relatively comfortable side even though we will have to contend with muggy conditions for the ArkLaTex. Down in the tropics, they continue to remain very active as Sam remains a major hurricane and we are tracking three other areas of interest, all of them having at least a 50% chances of developing.

We are tracking consistent wet weather over the next few days across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning some of you may want to grab an umbrella as we are tracking some afternoon showers, especially across the southeastern tier of the region. Temperatures will be on the warm side, but not crazy hot for this time of year with highs that will be in the mid and upper 80s with elevated humidity to go with it.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking rain chances that will only be going up for the region and temperatures that will be coming down slightly. This is due to the slow moving front that will be pushing towards the region, but will never truly change the airmass across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the widespread rain potential parts of the ArkLaTex could see upwards of three inches of rain by the time we get to the weekend. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be right around the 80 degree mark.

Once we get to the weekend don’t expect a whole lot to change with your forecast. Rain chances will still stay elevated for the ArkLaTex with the potential that they may come down slightly once we get to Sunday. Temperatures for the most part will be holding steady with highs likely in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday, so unless you’re participating in Mr. Crappie Invitational tournament don’t expect great weather to get outside.

In the meantime, have yourself a great Tuesday!

