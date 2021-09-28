Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Trial begins for former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients

William Davis trial begins
William Davis trial begins((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients began in Tyler Tuesday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records)
William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records)

Davis pleaded not guilty as the trial got underway. The prosecutor, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman began opening arguments.

“A hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide,” Putman said during his arguments.

Putman laid out evidence surrounding the death of one of the people who died. Christopher Greenaway, 47, had undergone a successful surgery, but went from being healthy to crashing levels. Greenaway developed clots in the brain, blocking his blood flow and exhibited stroke-like symptoms. He went from being fine to being unconscious.

Greenaway would receive a CT scan and his arterial space was found to have “a lot” of air in it. Doctors were trying to figure out what happened, but didn’t want to suspect someone did it on purpose. Greenaway died in August of 2017.

Putman said another suspected victim, 58-year-old Joseph Kalina, had a similar story. Kalina was doing fine but then took a turn for the worst. He would also eventually die of injuries sustained at the hospital.

Putman said at the time, newly installed security cameras showed William Davis enter Kalina’s room. Davis watched from down the hall as nurses sprinted down the hall to help Kalina.

Lead defense attorney Phillip Hayes testified.

“The thing about strokes is they’re not uncommon in a hospital setting,” Hayes said acknowledging the deaths of the individuals.

Hayes also said the trial will show that Davis did not kill the patients.

The first witness was then called, a woman who is a record worker at CHRISTUS.

The second witness, Robert Campbell, works in the Cardiology IT department at CHRISTUS. He discussed what his job is and how hospital records system works. Like the first witness, he was not on the stand long.

The third witness, Elizabeth Melon is the Director of Human Resources at CHRISTUS.

The fourth witness, Donna Bedford, is the widow of Chris Greenaway.

Donna said Chris was a pilot who had served in the war in Iraq. She said he told her he was scared ahead of bypass surgery. She said after the surgery, Chris looked fantastic and was doing great.

Donna said she was not allowed to spend the night at the hospital. She said her phone rang around 4 a.m. saying she needed to get there ASAP. She said Chris looked “100% different” when she saw him that morning. By that night, he was essentially brain dead.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of...
Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations at gunpoint
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave

Latest News

As of Monday, Sept. 27, over $23,000 has been raised. The goal for this year’s event is to...
REGISTER NOW: Shreveport-Bossier City Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Oct. 30
File photo
LDH reports alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID surge
More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the...
Louisiana’s favorite Halloween candy is apparently Lemonhead
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday