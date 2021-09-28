Shreveport City Council to discuss tougher curfews, liquor license concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The agenda for the Shreveport City Council meeting set for Tuesday, Sept. 28 includes discussion on tougher curfews due to ongoing violence, and concerns over too many liquor stores.

Issuing liquor licenses was a big topic of discussion at the last council meeting, with several N. Market residents saying they want more than fast food places and liquor stores near their homes.

Several city council members agreed this was a bigger issue and that they wanted to look into it more. Today, the council is looking to vote on whether they want to encourage the Metropolitan Planning Commission to place a moratorium on issuing liquor licenses for up to 12 months.

This is so the city can make a comprehensive review of it’s zoning and land use classifications and regulations in regard to liquor licenses and stores that sell alcohol.

The councilmembers who put this ordinance forward, Tabitha Tayler and John Nickelson, say it’s better to serve citizens who live in area most affected by the stores.

