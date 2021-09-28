Prize Fest
Shreveport businesses expect shipping delays for upcoming holiday season

(KFYR-TV)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArkLaTex businesses are preparing for the holiday season early this year, as shipping delays and supply shortages are expected to be a problem.

Many retailers say they aren’t going to have much product for the holidays. Others say they are experiencing major shipping delays and price increases due to COVID-19.

“In our non-Merle Norman items, we have gifts and things for the holidays, so those companies are running about five weeks behind on shipping,” said Tamara Lamb, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics in Shreveport.

To make sure you get all your items on time, Lamb said it is best to start shopping early.

“In past years, we could re-order and get things here in a week, but that’s not the case. You do need to prepare and shop ahead,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from more businesses on how shipping delays are causing issues for them.

