10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -She’s only 10-years-old, but Paris LaCour is already honing her craft.

Paris loves designing and has come out with a specially designed high-top sneaker. Each shoe has a special message of encouragement stitched inside:

Never give up because great things take time.

Paris designed the shoes through Alive Shoes. The process included her applying to be a designer, the company picking her design, and then them making her design in Italy. She receives a small profit.

The shoes come in men’s sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women’s sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are priced at $194, but with a discount, they are $188. Each pair is an all Italian leather shoe. The company only makes them by order.

The colors, purple and yellow, are inspired by her love of LSU. LaCour says her favorite color is blue and that’s the undertone that outlines the laces. She even includes passion pink laces.

“Sirap” (Paris spelled backwards) is the name of the shoe.

If Paris sells 50 pairs of shoes, she will meet with other designers that may want to rebrand them and she will even get her own ecommerce page done by them. They will also make more shoes based on her sketches. So far, LaCour has sold 13 pairs in the US.

Since Paris’ interview on KSLA News 12 This Morning, several local businesses have reached out to help push the brand.

Here’s a direct link to the Paris Nicole Collection.

