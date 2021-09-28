SafeWise study ranks top 10 safest cities in Louisiana
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to data from the FBI, Louisiana has the highest murder rate in the country for the 32nd year in a row. But if you’re curious as to where the safer cities in the state are, SafeWise has ranked the top 10 safest cities in Louisiana for 2021:
- Addis
- Harahan
- Youngsville
- Mandeville
- Tallulah
- Westwego
- Rayne
- Scott
- Carencro
- Kenner
To learn more about the SafeWise study, CLICK HERE.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.