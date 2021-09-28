REGISTER NOW: Shreveport-Bossier City Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Oct. 30

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Just before October ends and trick-or-treaters take to the street, an event will be held to raise awareness and funds to further battle Alzheimer’s disease.

The 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 in Shreveport-Bossier City at the Louisiana Boardwalk (540 Boardwalk Blvd). Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and then the walk will kick off at 9:30 a.m.

As of Monday, Sept. 27, over $23,000 has been raised. The goal for this year’s event is to raise $60,000 and as of now is just at 39 percent of its goal.

Participants are free to walk on their own anywhere they like or join in at the Louisiana Boardwalk. The event will implement safety measures such as masks on hand, physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing station and more. Walk attendees are asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask in crowded areas.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an annual event held in more than 600 communities across America with the aim to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and further research.

Participants can register and find further details regarding this year’s event here. Also, donations can be made at the link as well.

