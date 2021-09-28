Rain possible everyday through the weekend

(KSLA) - We are stuck in a wet weather pattern with rain possible everyday. Some days will have more rain than others, but each day you will likely need that umbrella.

This evening, the rain will be winding down. I am not going to completely rule out a brief shower, however. So, you may not need your umbrella, but I would have it just in case. Temperatures will be a little low in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity though will be very high, so it will not be all that pleasant.

Overnight I expect it to remain dry. There will be a lot of passing clouds. This will help keep it a little warm and muggy. Temperatures will only cool to the lower 70s. This is a sign the humidity is back in full force.

Wednesday and Thursday should be the wettest of the week. I have the rain chances for each day up to 50%. There should be showers starting in the morning, developing into more scattered storms in the afternoon. You’ll definitely want the umbrella on these two days! With the rain and lack of sunshine, temperatures will be a little cooler and will get down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the high.

Friday will still have some scattered showers around, but not as much. For now, I have a 40% chance of rain for the day. This could still change as we get closer. So, I would plan on there being rain. Just don’t be surprised if you don’t see any at all, or if it becomes a monsoon over you house! Check back with us throughout the week, and we will keep you updated on what to expect. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.

This weekend is trending towards more rain. I have raised the rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. As of now, they are up to 30%. While it should not be widespread, there will likely be heavy downpours at times. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you should not have to cancel them just yet. I would have an indoor plans alternative though. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we still remain quite active. We have hurricane Sam which is a CAT 4. This should remain a strong hurricane until the end of the week when it weakens just a little. It should avoid the Caribbean but could impact Bermuda this upcoming weekend. It will also stay away from the east coast. There are a few other areas we are watching for potential development. One has a 50% chance to develop, the other two are coming off Africa and have an 80%-90% chance with in the next 5 days. We will be your First Alert if/when all of these areas develop into a named storm. The next names off the list are Victor and Wanda.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week, despite the rain.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.