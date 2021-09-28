Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that the companies have submitted COVID-19 vaccine testing data to the Food and Drug Administration in hopes of getting approval for use on children 5-11 years old.

The companies said they received positive results from the trial on Sept. 20, which included 2,268 young participants.

Pfizer said the vaccine “demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen.”

For now, Pfizer’s vaccine is only approved for use in people 12 and older.

The FDA is expected to take several weeks combing through the data before possibly issuing an emergency use authorization.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide are now in children, increasing the urgency to get kids protected.

“I wouldn’t be so cavalier about this virus. We know that this virus has long-term consequences in a lot of people who contract it, including children,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner.

Even when a vaccine becomes available, a difficult task lies ahead in getting children vaccinated.

Less than half of eligible U.S. adolescents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an analysis of CDC data. They’ve been eligible since May.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of...
Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations at gunpoint
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave

Latest News

We are tracking several days of rain and storm chances ahead for the ArkLaTex.
Rain chances through the weekend!
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
GOP blocks bill to fund government
Each year, worldwide, a total of 300 million tons of plastics are produced — half of which is...
Shreveport Aquarium challenges restaurants to move away from single-use plastics