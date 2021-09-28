Minden city government will have half as much to spend come Oct. 1

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Funding for the City of Minden’s operations will be cut in half starting Oct. 1.

That’s because city leaders repeatedly have failed to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins that date.

The deadline to approve the 2021-22 budget was Sept. 15.

Since that date passed with no new financial plan in place, state law limits the city’s spending to 50% of what was authorized for this fiscal year.

Minden already was having to draw $2,225,428 from its reserves to make ends meet, according to the city’s 2020-21 budget.

That plan projected $34,816,405 in income against spending totaling $37,041,833. Limiting expenditures to half of that amount gives the city only $18,520,916.50 on which to operate until a new financial plan is in place.

That means Minden government could run out of cash on which to operate if City Council members again fail to adopt a budget when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

The sticking point to date appears to be a combined total of about $11,000 in pay raises for two employees, the city’s economic development director and its human resources officer.

Tune in this evening to learn what one of those employees told KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson about the city’s inaction and what could happen if the funding stalemate continues.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.