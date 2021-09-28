Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Minden city government will have half as much to spend come Oct. 1

City Council repeatedly has failed to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins that date
A heated exchange involving a chair erupted between Minden Mayor Terry Gardner and Councilman...
A heated exchange involving a chair erupted between Minden Mayor Terry Gardner and Councilman Vincen Bradford after officials met Sept. 13, 2021, and again failed to adopt a budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The deadline to do so was Sept. 15, 2021. The lack of a budget means the city's spending will be cut in half come Oct. 1.
By Destinee Patterson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Funding for the City of Minden’s operations will be cut in half starting Oct. 1.

That’s because city leaders repeatedly have failed to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins that date.

The deadline to approve the 2021-22 budget was Sept. 15.

Since that date passed with no new financial plan in place, state law limits the city’s spending to 50% of what was authorized for this fiscal year.

Minden already was having to draw $2,225,428 from its reserves to make ends meet, according to the city’s 2020-21 budget.

That plan projected $34,816,405 in income against spending totaling $37,041,833. Limiting expenditures to half of that amount gives the city only $18,520,916.50 on which to operate until a new financial plan is in place.

That means Minden government could run out of cash on which to operate if City Council members again fail to adopt a budget when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

The sticking point to date appears to be a combined total of about $11,000 in pay raises for two employees, the city’s economic development director and its human resources officer.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of...
Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations at gunpoint
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave

Latest News

Real Time Crime Center says your home security cameras could help solve crimes
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson receiving a COVID booster shot.
Gov. Hutchinson addresses school quarantine protocols
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex