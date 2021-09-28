Minden city government will have half as much to spend come Oct. 1
City Council repeatedly has failed to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins that date
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Funding for the City of Minden’s operations will be cut in half starting Oct. 1.
That’s because city leaders repeatedly have failed to adopt a budget for the fiscal year that begins that date.
The deadline to approve the 2021-22 budget was Sept. 15.
Since that date passed with no new financial plan in place, state law limits the city’s spending to 50% of what was authorized for this fiscal year.
Minden already was having to draw $2,225,428 from its reserves to make ends meet, according to the city’s 2020-21 budget.
That plan projected $34,816,405 in income against spending totaling $37,041,833. Limiting expenditures to half of that amount gives the city only $18,520,916.50 on which to operate until a new financial plan is in place.
That means Minden government could run out of cash on which to operate if City Council members again fail to adopt a budget when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
The sticking point to date appears to be a combined total of about $11,000 in pay raises for two employees, the city’s economic development director and its human resources officer.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.