Man accused of taking $13,000+ intended for ATMs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 24-year-old Shreveport man is free on $25,000 bond after being accused of stealing more than $13,000 from his employer.

The cash went missing from four ATMs he was supposed to replenish in July-September 2021, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Preliminary investigation by Caddo sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris shows Ray Kennon Jr. allegedly placed most of the money he was handling in the ATMs but left part of the cash in the transfer bag and later pocketed it for himself, authorities say.

His employer reported the theft to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force on Friday, Sept. 24.

Kennon was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a theft charge at 12:41 p.m. the same date.

He was released on bond at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, booking records show.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.