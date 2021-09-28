Prize Fest
Man accused of taking $13,000+ intended for ATMs

He allegedly placed most of money he was handling into machines but left part of cash in transfer bag and later pocketed it
FREE ON BOND: Ray Kennon Jr., 24, of Shreveport, is free on $25,000 bond after being arrested on a theft charge Sept. 24, 2021. He’s accused of stealing more than $13,000 from his employer by allegedly pocketing some of the money he was supposed to use to replenish four ATMs in July-September 2021, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 24-year-old Shreveport man is free on $25,000 bond after being accused of stealing more than $13,000 from his employer.

The cash went missing from four ATMs he was supposed to replenish in July-September 2021, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Preliminary investigation by Caddo sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris shows Ray Kennon Jr. allegedly placed most of the money he was handling in the ATMs but left part of the cash in the transfer bag and later pocketed it for himself, authorities say.

His employer reported the theft to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force on Friday, Sept. 24.

Kennon was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a theft charge at 12:41 p.m. the same date.

He was released on bond at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, booking records show.

