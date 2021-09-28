Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting

(Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Holland
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the victim died.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person is hospitalized in Tyler after a shooting in a Longview neighborhood Monday night.

Longview police confirmed the incident happened in the 1300 block of 12th Street and received a call about the shooting at 9:48 p.m.

According to LPD, officers were in the area early Tuesday morning searching for a suspect.

Multiple police units block off street to conduct shooting investigation.
Multiple police units block off street to conduct shooting investigation.(Source: KLTV Staff)

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and how many people were involved. A suspect description has not been released by police.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of...
Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations at gunpoint
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave

Latest News

As of Monday, Sept. 27, over $23,000 has been raised. The goal for this year’s event is to...
REGISTER NOW: Shreveport-Bossier City Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Oct. 30
File photo
LDH reports alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID surge
More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the...
Louisiana’s favorite Halloween candy is apparently Lemonhead
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday