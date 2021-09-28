Longview police search for suspect after Monday night shooting

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the victim died.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person is hospitalized in Tyler after a shooting in a Longview neighborhood Monday night.

Longview police confirmed the incident happened in the 1300 block of 12th Street and received a call about the shooting at 9:48 p.m.

According to LPD, officers were in the area early Tuesday morning searching for a suspect.

Multiple police units block off street to conduct shooting investigation. (Source: KLTV Staff)

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and how many people were involved. A suspect description has not been released by police.

