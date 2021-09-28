Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida and the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The governor’s address comes almost one month after Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and one week after he traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak with congressional leaders to explain the state’s need for more federal assistance following Ida, an ice storm earlier this year, and multiple hurricanes in 2020.

RELATED: Residents still waiting for FEMA assistance worry as home damage worsens

On a positive note, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 1,000 on Monday, Sept. 27 for the first time since July.

RELATED: THE INVESTIGATORS: La. govt. worker’s profanity-filled rant over DSNAP benefits caught on voicemail

It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will address the problematic registration process for DSNAP benefits, which opened up last week for certain parishes affected by Hurricane Ida.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday and will be live streaming inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on...
Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life
Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of...
Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations at gunpoint
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave

Latest News

As of Monday, Sept. 27, over $23,000 has been raised. The goal for this year’s event is to...
REGISTER NOW: Shreveport-Bossier City Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held on Oct. 30
File photo
LDH reports alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID surge
More people in Louisiana are choosing boxes of Lemonheads than any other Halloween candy in the...
Louisiana’s favorite Halloween candy is apparently Lemonhead
The shoes come in males sizes 7 US to 17.5 US and women sizes 6 US to a 14 US. The shoes are...
10-year-old Shreveport girl launches shoe collection