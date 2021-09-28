Shreveport Aquarium challenges restaurants to move away from single-use plastics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Aquarium is challenging area restaurants to go green and cut back on certain kinds of waste.

The aquarium’s goal is to eliminate single-use plastics in restaurants operations. That includes straws, to-go containers, plastic water bottles and plastic bags. In exchange, Shreveport Aquarium is willing to give select restaurants up to $500 worth of materials to help make the switch to biodegradable materials.

Each year, worldwide, a total of 300 million tons of plastics are produced — half of which is created for single-use items.

The tragic truth is 91 percent of these plastics will likely end up in a landfill, or the environment.

Destiny Garcia, Shreveport Aquarium’s general manager says there are some misconceptions about compostable materials.

“A lot of people have this misconception that compostable goods are subpar to the good ol’ plastic, the good ol’ styrofoam - the tried and true,” Garcia said. “So we want to get it into peoples hands - so they can see it’s a high-quality product. It can do the same thing styrofoam can do — in just a more friendly for the planet manner.”

Two Shreveport eateries that already use biodegradable materials include Ki’ Mexico and Fat Calf Brasserie.

Take a look at the Shreveport Aquarium’s Plastic-Free Partners program here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.