‘This is not an emergency’: LSU Health prepares for a COVID vaccination influx, as Pfizer booster eligibility expands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on who is eligible to get a coveted booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, LSU Health is busy preparing for an increase in traffic.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the CDC’s guidelines expanded who can get a booster shot. The recommendations apply only to those who completed the two-dose series at least six months ago.

The following groups are able to get the additional shot:

People 65+ and residents in long-term care facilities

People 18+ with underlying medical conditions

People 18-64 who are at an increased risk of transmission based on work and housing situations First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff) Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers



“We want to emphasize, this is not an emergency,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, who is spearheading vaccination efforts for LSU Health Shreveport. “Everybody does not have to rush out today to get a dose of vaccine.”

Dr. Vanchiere mentioned the former Chevyland location (2627 Linwood Avenue) is not equipped for mass vaccinations — especially as the number of people permitted to get a booster increases.

“Right now, we’re working on making sure we have enough supplies, readiness and another facility to actually do more public vaccinations,” he added.

Vaccinations at LSU Health start at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at the former Chevyland dealership. Those able to get a booster are asked to pre-register here if they received their first two Pfizer doses elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.