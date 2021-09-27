Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ureka Black is accused of throwing two of her children off the Cross Lake bridge on Sept. 24, resulting in the death of the younger one. Now, her sisters are speaking out, saying they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life.

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988 (CPSO)

Felicia and Pycolyia Black spoke with KSLA’s Destinee Patterson three days after the tragic event. They say just weeks before the children were thrown from the bridge, they were trying to get custody of them because of their sister’s mental health issues.

The sisters also say they had no idea the younger child, who was found dead in the lake, even existed.

