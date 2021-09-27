Prize Fest
Rain and humidity on the increase beginning Tuesday

By Jessica Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! Today will be a fairly nice and very warm day, but humidity is still pretty low. Beginning Tuesday, rain chances increase as well as our humidity in the ArkLaTex.

Humidity for today will be a bit higher than last week, but overall still mostly pleasant. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with SSW winds 5-10mph. The day will be partly sunny with a few passing clouds.

For Tuesday, the day begins with temperatures in the 60s under dry conditions. During the afternoon, moisture from the south will bring a isolated showers to the ArkLaTex generally in a south to north direction. Not everyone will see rain, but a few brief heavy downpours will be possible in the afternoon to early evening.

Wednesday and Thursday should be the wettest of the week. There should be showers starting in the morning, becoming more scattered storms in the afternoon. You’ll definitely want the umbrella on these two days! With the rain and lack of sunshine, temperatures will be a little cooler and will get down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for our high temperatures.

Friday is not looking quite as rainy so we’ve lowered them just a tad, but we’ll keep you updated to any changes. Some may see rain during the morning hours and afternoon as well. Highs will warm into the mid 80s with the absence of rain.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam a tad weaker but still a strong Cat 3 Hurricane. This will stay out in the Atlantic thankfully. We’re still in an active pattern and watching two disturbances off the African Coast that have a high chance of developing into a tropical system and may finish off our first list. Victor and Wanda are the next names. Lastly, one more disturbance we’re keeping our eyes on in the Atlantic but will should stay out in the ocean.

Have a great day!

