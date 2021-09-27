Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations by gunpoint

Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of...
Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.(BCPD | BCPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars following a string of armed robberies of gas stations starting on Friday, Sept. 24.

Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Officers with Bossier City police were called to three gas stations within the span of three hours to the following locations:

  • (10:42 p.m.) Exxon Food Mart, 2264 Barksdale Blvd.
  • (11:45 p.m.) RaceWay, 2125 Old Minden Road
  • (1:32 a.m.) Circle K, 2001 Old Minden Road

According to a news release, evidence left at the scene indicated that the same person was involved. Later, on Saturday, Sept. 25, BCPD investigators began an investigation and determined that Perez was a suspect.

During the investigation, it was determined that Jesus Perez, was the suspect that robbed each store with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from each store.

Perez’s bond is set at $1,025,000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ureka Black, 32, who is accused of throwing her two children off Cross Lake bridge on Friday,...
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
A truck smashed into the side of a Wendy's in Shreveport on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Truck smashes into Wendy’s on Pines Road; driver arrested
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested

Latest News

Personnel at LSU Health Shreveport's vaccination site on Linwood Ave. are preparing for an...
‘This is not an emergency’: LSU Health prepares for a COVID vaccination influx, as Pfizer booster eligibility expands
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave
Driver arrested after smashing pickup into side of Wendy's on Pines Road
Driver arrested after smashing pickup into side of Wendy's on Pines Road