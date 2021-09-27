Man accused of robbing three Bossier City gas stations by gunpoint

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars following a string of armed robberies of gas stations starting on Friday, Sept. 24.

Jesus Perez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Police Jail on three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Officers with Bossier City police were called to three gas stations within the span of three hours to the following locations:

(10:42 p.m.) Exxon Food Mart, 2264 Barksdale Blvd.

(11:45 p.m.) RaceWay, 2125 Old Minden Road

(1:32 a.m.) Circle K, 2001 Old Minden Road

According to a news release, evidence left at the scene indicated that the same person was involved. Later, on Saturday, Sept. 25, BCPD investigators began an investigation and determined that Perez was a suspect.

During the investigation, it was determined that Jesus Perez, was the suspect that robbed each store with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from each store.

Perez’s bond is set at $1,025,000.

