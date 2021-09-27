Prize Fest
W. Bert Kouns overpass over I-20 closed

Motorists advised to use I-20, West 70th Street, U.S. 80 instead
(AP Images)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (Louisiana Highway 526) overpass over Interstate 20 in Shreveport is closed until further notice, the state highway department says.

The span is closed so crews can perform “necessary maintenance to the bridge deck,” according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

LaDOTD will issue a notice when the maintenance work is complete and the overpass has been reopened.

Meantime, motorists are being advised to detour via I-20, West 70th Street (Louisiana Highway 511) and U.S. Highway 80. Detour signs are in place to help direct drivers around the overpass.

