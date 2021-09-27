Human remains found inside charred car in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport detectives are investigating foul play after a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside.

This is the scene where a charred car was found with badly burned human remains inside on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (KSLA)

The fire happened sometime late Sunday night (Sept. 26) around 10:30 p.m. Officials discovered the burned car at North Industry Road and Shreveport Blanchard Highway. Severely burned human remains were discovered inside the vehicle. Due to how badly burned the body was, no information about the person’s age or sex could be readily determined.

Foul play is suspected, Shreveport Police Department officials say. No other information is currently available. We will update this story as more develops.

