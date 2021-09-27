Prize Fest
First responders not immune to traumas’ impacts

Learn how they cope and what resources are available to them
Dealing with various traumas day in and day out can lead to stress, anxiety, depression and even suicide among first responders.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The impacts of traumas like dealing with the death of a child and severe injury of another extend beyond their families.

First responders also must cope with the stresses of what they saw and heard as they searched for then pulled those children from Cross Lake.

KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis today spoke with a counselor and a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman about the mental impacts on law officers, firefighters and others whose job it is to respond to such tragedies day in and day out.

