Fashion Prize, Music Prize ‘21 winners announced
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Winners for both Fashion Prize and Music Prize 2021 were announced this weekend.
For Fashion Prize, this year’s winner is Jessica Hall.
For Music Prize, this year’s grand prize winner is Ponderosa Gove, a band from Prescott, Arizona.
Second place was Been Stellar of New York City and the third-place winner is Natalie Price of Austin.
The Power to the People winner was Bond + from Shreveport.
