Fashion Prize, Music Prize ‘21 winners announced

Fashion Prize and Music Prize wrapped up last weekend.
Fashion Prize and Music Prize wrapped up last weekend.(Prize Fest)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Winners for both Fashion Prize and Music Prize 2021 were announced this weekend.

For Fashion Prize, this year’s winner is Jessica Hall.

Fashion Prize was a huge success! Thank you to all who came so see the show and to all the people whose hard work made this possible. Congratulations to winner Jessica Hall!

Posted by Prize Fest on Sunday, September 26, 2021

For Music Prize, this year’s grand prize winner is Ponderosa Gove, a band from Prescott, Arizona.

Congrats! To the 2021 Music Prize Winners! Power to the People Winner - Bond+ (Shreveport) (the pic is of Lucas...

Posted by Prize Fest on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Second place was Been Stellar of New York City and the third-place winner is Natalie Price of Austin.

The Power to the People winner was Bond + from Shreveport.

