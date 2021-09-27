Dry Monday but rain and humidity return this week

(KSLA) - The weather will cooperate for one more day, before things start to get a little worse. The rain and humidity will be back starting Tuesday. You’ll need to keep the umbrella with you much of the work week.

Good Monday morning! The rain and humidity will hold off for one more day, before they start to increase. Therefore today will be a very nice day. There will be passing clouds, but I do not expect any shower activity on radar. The humidity itself will be slightly higher than this weekend, but it will still be hardly noticeable. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, so it will still be a little hot however.

Tuesday will likely see some rain on the return. It will not be a washout. In fact, I don’t think it will rain everywhere. I only have a 30% chance of rain for the day. Most of it should be in the afternoon. You might want that umbrella to be safe on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday should be the wettest of the week. I have the rain chances for each day up to 50%. There should be showers starting in the morning, becoming more scattered storms in the afternoon. You’ll definitely want the umbrella on these two days! With the rain and lack of sunshine, temperatures will be a little cooler and will get down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the high.

Friday will still have some scattered showers around, but not as much. For now, I have a 30% chance of rain for the day. This could still change as we get closer. So, I would plan on there being rain. Just don’t be surprised if you don’t see any at all, or if it becomes a monsoon over you house! Check back with us throughout the week, and we will keep you updated on what to expect. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 80s.

This weekend may have a spotty shower or two at times. I have only a 20% chance of rain both days. So, if you’re planning anything outdoors, I would not cancel anything just yet. As of now, you look good to go! There will still be plenty of clouds with limited sunshine at times. Temperatures should warm up to the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we still remain quite active. We have hurricane Sam which is a strong CAT 4. This should remain a strong hurricane until the end of the week when it weakens just a little. It should avoid the Caribbean and could impact Bermuda this upcoming weekend. It will also stay away from the east coast. There are a few other areas we are watching for potential development. One has a 50% chance to develop, the other two are coming off Africa and have an 80% chance with in the next 5 days. We will be your First Alert if/when all of these areas develop into a named storm.

Have a marvelous Monday!

