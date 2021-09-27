CleanerShreveport campaign to kick off; citywide cleanup announced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is kicking off the week to discuss its newest public awareness campaign #CleanerShreveport.

The event will be at 2 p.m. at Riverview Park, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway.

#CleanerShreveport aims to span across every department from Public Works and Property Standards to Information Technology and Economic Development, according to a news release.

“Tackling litter and trash is no easy endeavor, but we will be working with relevant stakeholders to show our love for this city and encouraging citizens to pitch in to help,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins, in a news release. “There must be a unified effort between government and the community to create a more beautiful city that we all can be proud to call home.”

Next month, the City of Shreveport is partnering with Shreveport Green to host its next Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23. Teams can start registering here.

Since 2019, more than 1,000 people have given their time to clean up Shreveport. However, last year’s cleanup was held in Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, 700 volunteers registered with 42 groups signed up.

“We are inviting all of our citizens to join our effort by volunteering to clean those streets and public places that they see or use every day,” said Donna Curtis, executive director of Shreveport Green. “The most recent national litter study revealed that if every citizen in the United States picked up 152 pieces of litter, our country would be free of litter. So, let’s get started here in our community! Sign up and volunteer to join the clean movement on Saturday, October 23!”

