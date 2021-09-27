Prize Fest
3 arrested in deadly August shooting

(Storyblocks)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Shreveport back in August.

Back on Aug. 7 around 4:30 p.m., SPD responded to the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard and found Tyquarion Thomas, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

In the following weeks, detectives were able to identify three people as suspects. Warrants were issued and the following people were arrested Monday, Sept. 27:

Davion Ruffin

  • Second-degree murder
  • Bond set at $300,000

L’Mykal Hicks

  • Failure to report the commission of a felony
  • Bond set at $75,000

17-year-old juvenile

  • Principal to second-degree murder
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Bond set at $225,000

The investigation is ongoing.

