3 arrested in deadly August shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Shreveport back in August.

Back on Aug. 7 around 4:30 p.m., SPD responded to the 500 block of Lynbrook Boulevard and found Tyquarion Thomas, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

In the following weeks, detectives were able to identify three people as suspects. Warrants were issued and the following people were arrested Monday, Sept. 27:

Davion Ruffin

Second-degree murder

Bond set at $300,000

L’Mykal Hicks

Failure to report the commission of a felony

Bond set at $75,000

17-year-old juvenile

Principal to second-degree murder

Obstruction of justice

Bond set at $225,000

The investigation is ongoing.

