Truck smashes into Wendy’s on Pines Road; driver arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A truck smashed into a fast food restaurant on Pines Road Sunday evening, causing major damage.

The driver of pickup truck has been arrested after crashing it into the side of the Wendy's on Pines Road on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (KSLA)

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Wendy’s on Pines Road near Westport Avenue and W 70th Street. According to dispatch records, at least five EMS units initially responded.

A truck smashed into the side of a Wendy's in Shreveport on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (KSLA)

There’s no word yet on possible injuries. The driver of the vehicle was arrested. An employee who was there at the time says he helped pull the man from the truck.

