Truck smashes into Wendy’s on Pines Road; driver arrested
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A truck smashed into a fast food restaurant on Pines Road Sunday evening, causing major damage.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Wendy’s on Pines Road near Westport Avenue and W 70th Street. According to dispatch records, at least five EMS units initially responded.
There’s no word yet on possible injuries. The driver of the vehicle was arrested. An employee who was there at the time says he helped pull the man from the truck.
