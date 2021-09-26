Student-athlete Christian Smith laid to rest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Sept. 25, Haughton High School senior Christian “Bo” Smith was laid to rest.

Friends and family said their goodbyes at Smith’s funeral which was held in the Haughton High School gym.

The 17-year-old lineman died suddenly on Sept. 13. Though he lived a short life, he impacted many people.

“It’s definitely a lot of emotions, it’s something we didn’t expect. Knowing that he’s gone is going to bring a lot of people down but we have to look at the bright side,” Jalen Lewis, Smith’s teammate said.

“He was really one of those guys you could lean on, if you needed a laugh you could go to him,” Lewis added.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.