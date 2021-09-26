Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Student-athlete Christian Smith laid to rest

Haughton High School Football player laid to rest today
Haughton High student Christian Smith
Haughton High student Christian Smith
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Sept. 25, Haughton High School senior Christian “Bo” Smith was laid to rest.

Friends and family said their goodbyes at Smith’s funeral which was held in the Haughton High School gym.

The 17-year-old lineman died suddenly on Sept. 13. Though he lived a short life, he impacted many people.

“It’s definitely a lot of emotions, it’s something we didn’t expect. Knowing that he’s gone is going to bring a lot of people down but we have to look at the bright side,” Jalen Lewis, Smith’s teammate said.

“He was really one of those guys you could lean on, if you needed a laugh you could go to him,” Lewis added.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Officers got the call just after 6 a.m. to N. Market Street between Booth Drive and Deer Park...
Pedestrian struck by several vehicles, killed; N Market traffic diverted
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
The birthday drive-thru will be held at Oshsner LSU.
Drive thru birthday party planned for child rescued from Cross Lake
Neveah Allen
Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved

Latest News

Neveah Allen
Search continues for 2-year-old who disappeared at apartment complex; FBI now involved
Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, walked away from an assignment from the Harrison County Jail at 6:15 a.m....
Harrison County Sheriff’s office locates escaped inmate worker
Smoke can be seen coming from somewhere near Bossier Parks and Rec facilities.
Bossier City Fire Department responds to fire emergency
The birthday drive-thru will be held at Oshsner LSU.
Drive thru birthday party planned for child rescued from Cross Lake