Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Saints get back to their winning ways at New England

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)
Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard TD. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It took 26 years, but the Saints finally registered a win in New England. The Black and Gold improved to 2-1 on the season after beating the Patriots, 28-13.

The Saints defense had a big hand in grabbing a “W”.

P.J. Williams interception and return, eventually led to a Jameis Winston-Marquez Callaway 7-yard touchdown. Callaway’s first NFL TD staked the Saints to a 14-0 advantage.

Malcolm Jenkins picked Mac Jones in the third quarter, and the safety took it 34 yards to the house. This extended New Orleans lead to, 21-3.

The Saints other touchdowns came courtesy of a Winston-Alvin Kamara connection. Kamara’s 11-yard touchdown gave New Orleans 7-0 lead.

The Swiss Army-knife closed out the scoring for New Orleans with a 4-yard TD run.

Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, 128 yards, two TD passes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified & in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Drive-thru birthday party held for child rescued from Cross Lake
Smoke can be seen coming from somewhere near Bossier Parks and Rec facilities.
Bossier City Fire Department responds to fire emergency
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler presumed dead, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

The Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge says they have had to cancel bookings to accommodate first...
Hotels are hard to come by for the start of football season because of Hurricane Ida
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is now on injured reserve. (Staff photo...
Five Saints, several coaches out for Sunday; Davenport & Alexander to IR
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
Saints 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured