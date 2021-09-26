Prize Fest
Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

