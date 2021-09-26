Prize Fest
Man seen on video being punched by Vivian police officer arrested; officer placed on leave

Jamtavious Fitzachery Thomas, DOB: 12/6/1991
By Rachael Thomas and Domonique Benn
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is in jail after being seen on a video circulating social media being punched in the face by an officer with the Vivian Police Department.

The man, identified as Jamtavious Fritzachery Thomas, 29, of Oil City, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in connection with an incident that happened months ago. In addition, he’s charged with resisting an officer by force.

Chief Ryan Nelson spoke with KSLA’s Domonique Benn Sunday evening (Sept. 26) about the video, which was posted on Facebook by the suspect’s sister earlier the same day. He says he has concerns after seeing the video and has placed the officer involved on administrative leave. Chief Nelson has also taken the officer’s weapon and badge.

The case is being referred to Louisiana State Police for an investigation into use of force.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

