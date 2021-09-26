Prize Fest
French Market reopens post Hurricane Ida

Vendors return to the French Market nearly one month after Hurricane Ida
Vendors return to the French Market nearly one month after Hurricane Ida(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday, The French Market celebrated it’s the reopening post-Hurricane Ida with a second line from Washington Artillery Park to the Farmers and Flea Markets.

It was the first time vendors were able to set up shop since August 29.

“We’re happy to see that they’re back,” said Renee Thompson, who says she made sure to reschedule her trip to New Orleans when it was postponed due to the storm.

“I could see from the airport, and of course I read about it and talked to my friends that live here. It’s just blue tarps everywhere.”

Vendors say regardless of their tenure, this last year has been especially tough.

“Because I’m new here the other vendors told me you know July and August can be kind of slow,” said Susan Lee.

“But it was actually doing okay and then Ida hit and we’ve been closed now for almost a month.”

The first weekend back brought a good number of visitors and those like Susan Lee and Russell Gore say this is their primary source of income and they’re excited to get back to work.

“Every time you get prepared for one event, tragedy happens. But that’s a part of life. You just got to keep rolling with it,” said Gore.

“We are resilient. We will come back.”

