ArkLaTex nonprofit mentors young girls in the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Laprecyous Bradley said she spent much of her youth being bullied.

Now, she owns Expanding Young Minds, a nonprofit aimed to “inspire, love, improve lives and educate our youth.”

“I was told I was stupid, I was dumb, just belittled and told that I couldn’t do anything; I was hurt,” Bradley explained. “From then, I just basically said that I would like to help young ladies that felt the way I once felt, to encourage them to build up their self esteem and confidence.”

Since November 19, 2018, Bradley has been working with 11 to 17 year-old girls to “help make them successful women.”

“There are plenty ways to get involved with EYM,” Bradley said in an email. “One can volunteer, donate, or sponsor a young lady.”

The organization is currently take applications for 11 to 14 year-olds.

For more information, you can visit the website or send an email.

