ArkLaTex nonprofit mentors young girls in the community

Members of Expanding Young Minds hold up posters of how they want 2021 to go.
Members of Expanding Young Minds hold up posters of how they want 2021 to go.(viewer submitted)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Laprecyous Bradley said she spent much of her youth being bullied.

Now, she owns Expanding Young Minds, a nonprofit aimed to “inspire, love, improve lives and educate our youth.”

“I was told I was stupid, I was dumb, just belittled and told that I couldn’t do anything; I was hurt,” Bradley explained. “From then, I just basically said that I would like to help young ladies that felt the way I once felt, to encourage them to build up their self esteem and confidence.”

Since November 19, 2018, Bradley has been working with 11 to 17 year-old girls to “help make them successful women.”

“There are plenty ways to get involved with EYM,” Bradley said in an email. “One can volunteer, donate, or sponsor a young lady.”

The organization is currently take applications for 11 to 14 year-olds.

For more information, you can visit the website or send an email.

