Warming up for the weekend. Humidity builds next week.

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! Another cool start given to the ArkLaTex but enjoy it because we’ll have a nice warmup for the afternoon! Tomorrow will be even warmer, but humidity stays back until the beginning of the work week.

Today: highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies and fairly calm northerly winds. Even though we’ll be very warm this afternoon, our dewpoints are not high so it’ll feel pretty nice and bearable.

Overnight tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Sunday: out the door in the morning, temperatures are in the low 60s. It’ll feel great! Highs for Sunday though are back in the 90s but only low 90s! Another mostly sunny day but a few clouds will still be present.

Monday has no major change to the weather. Look for more sunshine and rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, and lower 90s. This is about normal for late September, though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little wet. I expect the rain to return. It will be very scattered. I am not putting the rain chance very high for now, since I am not convinced that everyone will see rain. There could be a few storms involved at times. I would plan on having the umbrella with you on these two days. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues to grow stronger in the Atlantic! Last updates had Sam as a category 2 hurricane, but may become a major CAT 3 by this afternoon. Teresa was very short-lived and is subtropical. Other than that, quiet for now.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.