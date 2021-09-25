Prize Fest
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise

By KESQ Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - It is flu season and not only are humans being advised to get the flu shot, but also our furry friends to protect them from canine influenza.

Kathryn Carlson, the owner of Village Park Animal Hospital, says dogs can get really sick with canine influenza.

“It actually develops into pneumonia,” she said.

The pneumonia can go undetected and eventually land a dog in the emergency room.

Los Angeles Veterinary Public Health recently reported their largest outbrea of the dog flu at 10 cases.

Because of this, veterinarians across Coachella Valley are seeing more people getting their dogs the flu vaccine.

“The most important thing to know is that there is a vaccine that prevents it,” Carlson said.

Over the last few weeks, Village Park Animal Hospital in La Quinta, Calif. say it has detected three cases already.

The dog flu test usually costs about $200, but Carlson says it is important to detect when a dog has the flu.

“It really is more serious as we start seeing these outbreaks because you can certainly think its something minor like kennel cough and it can be something a lot more complicated,” she said.

If your dog is not immune from the flu yet, it is advised to keep your pet from certain situations.

“One of the ways that they are picking up this flu or any kennel cough situation is being in situations like dog parks or boarding facilities, grooming facilities,” Carlson said. “You do have to be really careful where you take your dog these days.”

If your dog does catch the flu, it should be isolated from other dogs to avoid spread.

“They should be quarantined if your dog was around another dog that had the flu,” Carlson said.

