Drive thru birthday party planned for child rescued from Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sergeant Tawanna White with the Shreveport Police Department organized the event for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 am.

Shreveport Councilwoman, Tabatha H. Taylor, posted about the event on her Facebook page.

The drive-thru birthday will be held at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 1541 Kings Highway. Ochsner LSU Health will bring the child down to the front doors on the Kings Highway side.

Anyone can drive-thru and wish the child a happy birthday. If one feels inclined, they can bring a gift card or a gift of their choosing. All gifts will be stored at the Shreveport Police Department.

Related to the Story Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.