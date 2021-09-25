Prize Fest
Drive thru birthday party planned for child rescued from Cross Lake

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sergeant Tawanna White with the Shreveport Police Department organized the event for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 am.

Shreveport Councilwoman, Tabatha H. Taylor, posted about the event on her Facebook page.

The drive-thru birthday will be held at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 1541 Kings Highway. Ochsner LSU Health will bring the child down to the front doors on the Kings Highway side.

Anyone can drive-thru and wish the child a happy birthday. If one feels inclined, they can bring a gift card or a gift of their choosing. All gifts will be stored at the Shreveport Police Department.

